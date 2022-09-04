Asia Cup 2022 : Check Out Indian Fans Reaction After Virat Kohli Scored Fifty against Pakistan

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is back in form and become the crucial player in the super 4 match against India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. India set a target of 181 for Pakistan.

Batting the first Indian openers set a strong platform. Both openers combined hit four fours and four sixes. However, Pakistan bowlers removed the openers and took the game back in control. Virat Kohli, who to bat number 3 gave thought to the Pakistan bowlers and stood strong against the Pakistan bowlers till the last over.

The middle-order batsmen, Rishabh Pant and Surya Kumar Yadav did not add many runs to the scoreboard. Hardik Pandya who was the key player in winning the first match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, got out for 0. Pakistan bowler, Naseem Shah picked two wickets and the other three bowlers picked each wicket. After the middle-order batsmen failed to produce runs, Virat Kohli played some fine shots and scored 60 runs off 44 balls including four fours and one six. After Virat Kohli scored a half-century, Indian players and fans in the stadium appreciated him. Few fans seem bowed after Kohli smashed fifty.

