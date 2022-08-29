Asia Cup 2022: Check Out How Indians Celebrate India's Victory Against Pakistan

The much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan ended on a high note with India defeating Pakistan by five wickets. All-rounder performance from Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneswar's spell with the ball makes team India start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a win.

Earlier batting first, Indian bowlers Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneswar Kumar tightened the Pakistan batters and restricted them to 147. Hardik Pandya picked three wickets and Bhuvneswar Kumar Collected four wickets in their four overs. With 43 runs Mohammad Rizwan was the highest player in Pakistan

Chasing the target, India lost their first early. Even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did not contribute much with the bat, After losing wickets in regular intervals, at a point, the match was in Pakistan's control. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya stood strong in the crease against Pakistani pacers and smashed boundaries, leading India to win in a nail-biting finish.

After India won in the thriller match, Indians from different states celebrated the victory. In the viral videos, People were seen bursting the firecrackers.

Here are the videos:

