Asia Cup 2022: Big Blow For Sri Lanka as Star Player Injured

Big blow for Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka's right-arm fast bowler, Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the squad for the Asia Cup 2022 due to a leg injury.

During Team Sri Lanka's practice session, Chameera suffered an injury to his left leg. The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has named Nuwan Thushara as Chameera's replacement for the multi-nation tournament, which will serve as a major warm-up for Lanka's participation in the T20 World Cup in 2022.

🚨 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Team Updates@dushmantha05, who was named in the 20-member #AsiaCup2022 squad, will not take part in the Asia Cup, as he has sustained an injury (on his left leg) during practices.

SLC Selectors brought in Nuwan Thushara into the 20-man squad.

Sri Lanka is placed in group B along with Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The first of the Asia Cup is on August 27 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The tournament was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, but it was moved to the UAE due to political unrest and an economic crisis in the cricket-crazy island nation.

Sri Lanka Asia Squad:

Dasun Shanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Dinesh Chandimal

