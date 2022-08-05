Asia Cup 2022: BCCI To Announce India Squad On This Date

Asia Cup 2022 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11. Pakistan has revealed their squad for the multi-nation event.

In Group A, India, Pakistan, and one qualifier team are there. Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The deadline to announce the Asia Cup 2022 team is August 8, 2018. So, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce on the last day, Monday, following the ongoing existing five-match T20I series against the West Indies on August 7.

According to InsideSport, India's selection committee will meet in Mumbai to select the squad. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will join via video chat.

According to reports, pacer Arshdeep Singh might be included in Team India's squad for the next Asia Cup 2022. There were also reports that Hardik Pandya might become the vice-captain for the T20I format and KL Rahul's inclusion is entirely dependent on his fitness test.