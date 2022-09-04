Asia Cup 2022: Avesh Khan to Miss India-Pakistan Match

The India National Cricket Team, captained by Rohit Sharma, will face the Pakistan National Cricket Team, led by Babar Azam, in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue beat the Men in Green by 5 wickets in the group stage encounter.

Ahead of the match, head coach Rahul Dravid said that right-arm bowler Avesh Khan was feeling ill.

"Avesh has been feeling a little under the weather, with a bit of a fever. We have a doctor who is looking after him. He isn't at practice today; hopefully, it's nothing major and he'll be OK for tomorrow, or at least the later half of the tournament," Dravid said during a news conference.

It is known that Avesh Khan was trolled for leaking many runs in the match against Hong Kong. He also registered an unwanted record under his. Avesh Khan tops the list of unwanted T20 bowling list

India Probable XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022 Ind V Pak Match Today: Check Winner's Prediction