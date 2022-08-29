Asia Cup 2022: Another Big Blow For Pakistan As Star Pacer Likely To Miss Next Match

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah picked two crucial wickets for Pakistan in his debut match against India in the Asia Cup 2022. However, India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets thanks to an all-rounder performance from Hardik Pandya.

Naseem Shah injured his foot during the 18th over of India's innings. However, he completed his over. It is reported that after the match he was taken to the hospital for scanning. Although his injury is not so serious, it seems that the doctors have advised him to rest for a week.

There were reports that Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah would miss the next match against Hong Kong. Naseem performed brilliantly in the match against India on Sunday. In his four overs, he gave 27 runs and took two wickets.

It is known that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim were ruled out due to injury. If reports are to be believed, Naseem's injury will be a big blow for Pakistan.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: Why BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Refused To Hold Indian Flag?