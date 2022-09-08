Asia Cup 2022: Amit Mishra Gives Fitting Reply To Pakistani Actress

Following India's elimination from the Asia Cup 2022 final race, Sehar Shinwari, a Pakistani actress and social activist, tried to troll Amit Mishra. In response, the former Indian leg-spinner gave a fitting reply to the Pakistani actress.

After losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4, India's chances of making the finals are dependent on the performance of the other teams.

In that context, Amit Mishar tweeted that he "will eat Afghani chaap whole week if Afganistan defeats paksitan today. Fingers crossed"

Will eat Afghani chaap whole week if Afganistan defeats Pakistan today. Fingers crossed. #AFGvsPAK — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 7, 2022

However, after Afghanistan's loss to Pakistan, Sher Shinwari trolled the cricketer and wrote, " Aww poor mishra will have to spend whole week on cow dung". However, the spinner gave back a savage reply and wrote, " No, I have no plans of coming to Pakistan"

No, I have no plans of coming to Pakistan. 👍 https://t.co/HbFWeZSjij — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 8, 2022

Team India, on the other hand, was eliminated from contention for the Asia Cup 2022 and will face Afghanistan in the super 4 final on September 8 (Thursday).

