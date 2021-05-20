Asia Cup 2021 Called Off Due To COVID

The Asia Cup Twenty20 cricket tournament, which was set to take place in Sri Lanka in June, has been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Owing to the pandemic, the tournament was already postponed from last year in Pakistan.“The tournament will not be played in June this year due to the current situation,” Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva.

Since most teams already have a packed schedule for the next two years, he said the event would have to be postponed until after the 2023 50-over World Cup.

However, the Asian Cricket Council will make a formal announcement shortly. In recent weeks, Coronavirus infections have spread rapidly across South Asia, prompting several countries to ban flights from the area.

Sri Lanka's national team is currently in Bangladesh for three one-day internationals.