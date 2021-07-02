Ashwin Rubbishes Kohli's 3 Test Match Request Rumours

News has been in circulation in recent days that Indian captain and batting legend Virat Kohli had requested a three-match Test series to determine the World Test Championship winner (WTC).

Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian spin bowler, has now spoken on the subject. The spinner described the discussion surrounding Kohli's request for three Test matches as "ridiculous."

"I heard that Virat Kohli requested three Tests for the World Test Championship Final, but that is ridiculous. Following the match, Michael Atherton inquired about what could be done differently at the WTC. In a specific context, Virat responded that a team's adaptability and return are possible after three matches. Kohli did not make any demands," said Ashwin

Also Read: Telugu Players in Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Nomination List

"Fans were disappointed after we lost in the final. Perhaps billions of Indians were hoping for good news after the lockdown and other events. However, this did not occur. I'm crossing my fingers. All I want to do now is win another ICC tournament," Ashwin concluded.

In Test cricket, India's next assignment is a difficult one. The Indian Test team will play England in a five-match Test series beginning on August 4, 2021.