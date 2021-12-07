Ashes Series 2021 Schedule, Where To Watch, Live Streaming In India

The biggest and oldest test cricket rivalry in the world, the Ashes series between England and Australia, will start on December 8. The thrilling Test series will take place in Australia. The five-match Test series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023.

The defending champions, Australia, had won most of the Ashes' trophies. The 2021–2022 Ashes series will be the 81st series.

Australia has won seven of the past eight Ashes series played in Australia, with England's last win away from home coming in 2010/11.

Here are more details regarding the Ashes series:

Ashes series starting date: December 8, 2021.

Ashes Schedule:

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba, 5.30 AM IST

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval, 9.30 AM IST

Third Test: December 26-20, MCG , 5:00 AM IST

Fourth Test: January 5-9,SCG, 5:00AM IST

Fifth Test: January 14-18,TBC

Where To Watch:

On TV: The Ashes series will be telecast by Sony Pictures and Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Squads:

England:

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia:

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner