Ashes Series 2021: England Cricket Fan Proposes His Australian Girlfriend In Stands Video Viral

The Ashes cricket series is famed for its heated rivalry between Australia and England, and when the game is on, so are the emotions. The words are exchanged, and the tension is at an all-time high.

On December 8, the first Ashes Test of this summer in Australia started, as did the battle between the spectators. Australia and England supporters take this series extremely seriously, and tempers flare even in the stands at times.

On Friday (December 10), however, a unique occurrence occurred when an England fan, a member of the renowned Barmy Army, proposed to an Australian girl in the stands.

On Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Rob Hale, a Brisbane Barmies player, proposed to Natalie. Natalie was surprised by the proposal and immediately agreed to marry him.

YES 🙌



Massive shoutout to Rob Hale, he met Natalie back in 2017 during the last #Ashes with the Barmy Army!



Congrats guys 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

pic.twitter.com/iZsLTxSGAi — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 10, 2021

On the field, England made a great recovery in the second innings, with Dawid Malan and Joe Root both scoring fifty. In the first innings, England was knocked out for 147. Australia took a commanding lead in the first innings, scoring 425 runs owing to Travis Head's 152.