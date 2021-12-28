Ashes Series 2021: Check Why Wasim Jaffer Trolled Michael Vaughan

England was destroyed by Australia in the third Ashes Test on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The English squad was heavily tolled after they were dismissed for 68 in the second innings as Australia won by an innings and 14-run triumph in Melbourne.

After England was all-out for 68, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a dig at ex-England captain Michael Vaughan using his old tweet.

In 2019, India was bowled out for 92 in an ODI in Hamilton by a rampaging New Zealand team, with Trent Boult scoring a spectacular five-wicket haul.

At that time, Michael Vaughan tweeted that " 92 all-out India ... Can't believe any team would get bowled out for under a 100 these days !!!!!!

After England lost by 68 at the MCG, Wasim Jaffer posted a video of himself with a big smile and thumbs up, with the tweet flashing at the bottom of the screen.

Jaffer's tweet went viral, and even Michael Vaughan replied.