Ashes 2022: Marnus Labuschagne's Funny Dismissal, Watch Video

Marnus Labuschagne was clean-bowled after slipping on the ground on Friday, in one of the strangest and most fun dismissals in international cricket.

The ICC's top-ranked batsman played a great performance in the fourth Test of the Ashes 2021-22 in Hobart, hitting 44 off just 52 balls, rescuing Australia's innings from 12-3. He attacked the bowlers head-on, hitting as many as fours. But, just when he appeared to be on his way to a half-century, the right-hander got carried away.

Marnus Labuschagne stepped forward and across to Stuart Broad on the opening delivery of the 23rd over, maybe aiming to flick the ball over mid-wicket. But he came out too far, his spikes slid on the pitch, and he collapsed on the ground, allowing the pacer's simple delivery to strike the stumps.

On the broadcast, former England captain Michael Vaughan said, "I've never seen anything like it in Test cricket."

Also Read: IPL 2022 Matches in Srilanka?

Steve Smith and captain Pat Cummins were spotted smiling in the pavilion after seeing Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal.