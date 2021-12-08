Ashes 2021: Queensland Police Hilarious Post on England's Batting Collapse Viral

Australia dominated England in the inaugural Ashes Test series at the Gabba, bowled out the visitors for 147 runs.

Except for Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope, no English batter managed to score against a star-studded Australian pace attack led by skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

Starc and Hazlewood took two wickets each, coupled with Pat Cummins' fifer, to dethrone England at the Gabba.

Following that, Queensland Police made a humorous post on Twitter about the England Cricket Team.

"BNE traffic update: A large crowd for the first test so plan your Cummins and goings. We’d be Lyon if we said there’ll be nothing but Green lights near the Gabba. Don’t say we didn’t Warner," they tweeted

They followed it another tweet saying, "Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba