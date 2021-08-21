Army Pune Stadium to be Named After Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra

In honour of Neeraj Chopra’s historic feat and to inspire future athletes training at the Army Sports Institute (ASI), the athletics stadium on the grounds of the Southern Command's Army Sports Institute (ASI) will be named after Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the naming ceremony, which will take place on August 23. General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, and Lt Gen JS Nain, Commander of the Southern Army, will attend the ceremony. The stadium's name will be 'Neeraj Chopra Army Sports Stadium, Pune Cantonment.'

"The stadium is of international standard, and all athletes are trained every day. Because the stadium is not named after any prominent figure, we thought the best gift would be to name it after Neeraj Chopra on his first visit to the ASI after winning the Olympic Gold medal, "an army officer said.

The stadium, which was built and opened in 2006, features a 400m synthetic track with seating for spectators. Chopra, a young commissioned officer in the Indian Army, had done some javelin throwing training at the ASI early in his career.

"During his first visit, Chopra will engage with other athletes at the ASI," the officer added