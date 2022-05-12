Archery Asia Cup 2022: India Bags 14 Medals

The Indian junior archers topped the medal tally at the Asia Cup Stage 2 on Wednesday, with five gold, four silver, and one bronze medal on the final day, including a rare clean sweep in the compound men's solo division. With this India won eight gold, four silver, and two bronze medals in the Asia Cup archery.

The last day's medal rush began when the Indian trio of Mrinal Chauhan, Parth Salunkhe, and Juyel Sarkar defeated Bangladesh 5-1 in the men's recurve team event final.

Meanwhile, the women's recurve team of Avani, Bhajan Kaur, and Laxmi Hembrom survived a significantly tougher challenge in their final match. In the gold medal match, the trio defeated Bangladesh.

Individual medals were also won by Salunke and Kaur. While Parth Salunke won the bronze medal match 6-4 against Uzbek archer Amirkhan Sadikov, Bhajan Kaur had to settle for silver in the women's class, losing 6-2 to Iranian archer Mahta Abdollahi in the final.

In the final match, Prathmesh Fuge defeated Rishabh Yadav 146-144 to win the gold medal, while Sakshi Chaudhary defeated Parneet Kaur 140-138 to win the gold medal for the women's team.

Medal Winners:

Men’s team compound – gold (Prathamesh Fuge, Rishabh Yadav, and Prathamesh Jawkar)

Women’s team compound – gold (Parneet Kaur, Sakshi Chaudhary, and Aditi Gopichand Swami)

Mixed team compound – gold (Parneet Kaur and Prathamesh Fuge )

Women’s individual compound – Sakshi Chaudhary (gold), Parneet Kaur (silver)

Men’s individual compound – Prathmesh Fuge (gold); Rishabh Yadav (silver); Jawkar Samadhan (bronze)

Men’s team recurve – gold (Parth Salunkhe, Mrinal Chauhan, and Juyel Sarkar)

Women’s team recurve – gold (Bhajan Kaur Avani and Laxmi Hembrom)

Mixed team recurve – silver (Bhajan Kaur and Parth Salunkhe )

Men’s individual recurve - Mrinal Chauhan (gold), Parth Salunke (bronze)

Women’s individual recurve - Bhajan Kaur (silver)