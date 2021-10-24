Arch Rivals India and Pakistan Titanic Clash Today

The moment cricket lovers and all Indians were waiting for is here. The exciting match between India and Pakistan will start within hours. The cricket fever has started and, as it is Sunday, the whole country is waiting for today's match (October 24).

The match starts at 7.30 pm at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. On Saturday, Pakistan revealed their playing XI against India. On the other hand, Kohli said, he did not want to reveal the playing XI, but we have a balanced team.

The match between India and Pakistan is not only about cricket; it seems like a fight between two countries. The expectations were high. Former cricketers and cricket analysts predict that India has a high winning probability over Pakistan.

This time, both countries have a good team. If we look at the past history of the ICC T20 World Cup, both countries met each other five times, and India won all of the matches.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan is trying to win against India. On the other hand, India seems to repeat history.

Match Time:

Where to watch:

The Star Sports network will telecast the match, and live streaming will be on Disney+Hotstar.