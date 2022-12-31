Former world rapid champion Koneru Humpy won India’s first-ever silver medal in the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championships ( Women's section) in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Friday.

Humpy defeated China’s Zhongyi Tan to win Silver in the 17th and final round. Fourth-seeded Humpy scored an impressive 12.5 points, just half a point behind the gold medal winner Bibisara Balabayeva of Kazakhastan.

Humpy is the second Indian to win a medal at World Blitz, after Viswanathan Anand.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Humpy who hails fro,m Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh for winning the Silver medal at the World Blitz Chess Championships. In a tweet, Mr. Thakur called this yet another feather in the grandmaster’s illustrious cap.

Also Read: Who is The World's Highest Paid Sportsman?