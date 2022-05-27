AP's Jyothi Yarraji Breaks Her 100m Hurdle National Record Again

Jyothi Yarraji's amazing run continued on Thursday as she broke her own national record in the 100m hurdles at the Harry Schulting Games in the Netherlands. Yarraji's gold medal in Schulting is her third in three weeks.

The 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh ran 13.04 seconds faster than her previous best of 13.11 seconds achieved at the Loughborough international athletics tournament last week.

Jyothi Yarraji broke the 20-year-old national record in Cyprus earlier this month, winning gold in 13.23 seconds

Constant Rain of National records this season in 100 meters Hurdle Women by Jyothi Yarraji. Clocked 13.04 seconds in Netherlands today. Wind (+1.4). #Indian Athletics touching Heights. @Adille1 @ril_foundation @Media_SAI @WorldAthletics pic.twitter.com/ASEBp0ZSlZ — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 26, 2022

Also Read: Chessable Masters Finals: Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa Finishes Second