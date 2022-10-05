AP's Jyothi Yarraji Bags Second Gold Medal In National Games 2022

National Games 2022: Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh, the 100m women's champion, won the 100m hurdles to clinch a rare gold medal. She was the first Indian woman to run the hurdles in less than 13 seconds (12.79 seconds). Her accomplishment, however, could not be recognised for record considerations due to wind assistance surpassing the allowable limit of 2 m/s.

Jyothi had faced a similar situation previously this year in the Federation Cup at Thenhipalam in Kozhikode, finishing in 13.09 seconds. She improved her performance to achieve a national record of 13.04 seconds in the Harry Schutling Games in the Dutch city of Vught.

Telangana athlete Agasara Nandini won silver in the 100m hurdles event, adding another medal to her account at the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Rashmi Shetty of Andhra Pradesh won silver in the women's javelin throw with a distance of 53.95 meters and finished second. Kosaraju Shivdeep-Muni Anantmani ( Andhra Pradesh) won the bronze in the tennis men's double category.