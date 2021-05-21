Applications Open For National Sports Awards 2021

For the National Sports Awards 2021, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is accepting nominations and applications from qualifying athletes, coaches, universities, and organisations.

Nominations for the National Sports Awards will be approved online this year due to the ongoing pandemic situation. In light of the pandemic, the Sports Ministry permitted applicants to self-nominate for the first time last year. Self-nomination will be permitted again this year. Athletes will be nominated for the highest honours by national sporting federations.

Every year, the National Sports Awards are presented to recognise and reward achievement in sports, with 74 winners being honoured in 2020.

The prize money for all the awards was also substantially increased in 2020, with Khel Ratna awardees receiving Rs 25 lakh, Arjuna awardees Rs 15 lakh, Dhronacharya (Lifetime) Rs 15 lakh, and Dhyanchand Awardees receiving Rs 10 lakh each.