APL 2022: Vizag Warriors and Bezawada Tigers Win On Day 5

Vizag Warriors met Uttarandhra Lions, and Bezawada Tigers played against the Godavari Titans on Sunday (July 10). Vizag Warriors and Bezawada Tigers won the match, and with the win, Bezawada Tigers are at the top of the Andhra Premier League points table.

Here are the match highlights:

Vizag Warriors vs Uttarandhra Lions:

After winning the toss, Vizag Warriors captain Ashwin chose to field first. Lions lost seven wickets and scored 176 runs, while the Warriors won with five balls to spare.

Uttarandhra Lions openers Gulfam and Bharat have added 56 runs for the first wicket. Bharat hit 42 runs with 6 fours and one six. Kranti scored 41 runs, including five fours and two sixes, and helped the team reach 176 runs.

Siddhartha took two wickets, while Karthik, Venu, and Anjaneya took one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 177, Warriors captain Ashwin hit 47 (six fours, one six). After Ashwin lost his wicket, Narine (34) and Manohar (21) hit boundaries and helped to win their side. However, the Warriors won the match by 4 wickets. Praved and Shoaib took two wickets each, while Verma and Saikoushik took one wicket each.

Bezawada Tigers vs Godavari Titans:

Titans captain Shashikant won the toss and chose to bat first. With the exceptional bowling from the Bezawada Tigers bowlers, they restricted the Godavari Titans players to 119/10 runs in 18.5 overs.

Shashikant scored 22 runs, Nitish (15), Sandeep (22), and Dheeraj scored 10 runs. Ayyappa and Lalitmohan took three wickets, Sai Rahul took two wickets, and Manish and Rickibui took one wicket each.

Bejawada Tigers team, who started the game with a target of 120 runs, finished the game in 17.2 overs. Avinash scored 46 runs with two fours and four sixes, Captain Ricky scored 25 runs in just 13 balls, and Sumanth (29 runs with three fours and a six). Lalit awarded as Player of the match