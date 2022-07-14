APL 2022 Qualifier, Eliminator Teams and Schedule

The last league match of the Andhra Premier League 2022 was held between Rayalaseema Kings and Vizag Warriors. The last match between both teams was the deciding factor to enter into the playoffs. In the previous match, the Rayalseema Kings defeated the Vizag Warriors and reached the playoffs.

Speaking of the Rayalaseema Kings and Vizag Warriors match, warrior team players Narine and Dhruva put on a half-century partnership. Kings player Santosh registered a hat-trick. He became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the APL. Vizag Warriors scored 140 runs for seven wickets as Dhruva (53) and Raman (3) remained unbeaten. Santhosh took three wickets, Vinay took two wickets, and Girinath and Saket took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Prashant scored his first century in the APL for Rayalaseema Kings. Kings reached the playoffs after winning by 146 runs with the loss of three wickets. Karthik and Venu took a wicket each.

Playoff Teams:

With 12 points, Bezawada Tigers, Coastal Riders, and Rayalaseema Kings have entered the playoffs, and with 10 points, Uttarandhra Lions have reached the playoffs.

Qualifier 1 Match:

In the qualifier 1 match, the Bezawada Tigers will meet the Coastal Riders on July 15 at 1:00 PM

Eliminator Match:

The eliminator match is between Rayalasema Kings and Uttaranadhra Lions on July 15 at 6:30 PM. The winning team in eliminator match will play the qualifier 2 match against the losing team in qualifier 1 on July 16 at 6:30 PM.

Finals:

The final match is on July 17 at 6:30 PM between the winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Qualifier 2