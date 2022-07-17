APL 2022 Prize Money: Here's What The Winning Team And Runners-up Will Get

The inaugural season of the Andhra Premier League has reached its final stage. The Coastal Riders and Bezwada Tigers will face off in the final match on July 17 (today) at 6:30 PM at the YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Vizag. As per reports, Kapil Dev will hand over the title to the winning team. It is known that the qualifier 1 and 2 matches were abandoned due to rain and the table toppers of the season were qualified for the final match.

So far in the season, the Bezawada Tigers and Coastal Riders have each played five matches. Out of five matches, the Bezwada Tigers won two matches and lost one match, with a +1.242 net run rate. On the other hand, the table topper, Coastal Riders, had won three matches and lost two matches with a net run rate of +0.274.

The season winner will receive Rs 25 lakhs in prize money, while the runner-up will receive Rs 15 lakhs.

Final Match team squads:

Coastal Riders:

CR Gnaneshwar Reddy (captain), Lekhaz Reddy (vice-captain), Hari Shankar Reddy, C Stephen, B Munish Varma, M Harsha Vardhan, P Tapaswi, M Ravikiran, T Vijay, S Ashish, Y Teja Reddy, M Pranith, Shaik Jani Basha, A V Venkata Vijay, S Zaheer Abbas, D Kiran Kumar Reddy, S Hima Srinivas, Harsha Sai Reddy, Madha Deepak, Pasam Naveen.

Bezwada Tigers:

Ricky Bhui (captain), B Sumanth (vice-captain), B Aiyappa, G Manish, KP Sai Rahul, K Maheep, Lalit Mohan, K Sai Teja, Shambu Akhil, MA Praneeth, E Hemadhri, Shaik Abbas, C Jogesh, V Lakshman Sai, SJ Rami Reddy, M Mahima Kumar, J Vinod Naidu, Navneet Singh, K R Naga Kumar, Pyla Avinash.