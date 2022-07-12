APL 2022: Know About The First Team To Enter Playoffs

The Andhra Premier League is one step away from entering the eliminator and qualifier matches. The league matches will be completed on July 13. So far, the six teams in the tournament have played four matches each. With 12 points, the Bezwada Tigers became the first team to enter the playoffs. Rayalaseema Kings, Coastal Riders, and Vizag Warriors all have eight points.

The Bezawada Tigers team is the first team that entered the playoffs, and the remaining three teams that entered the playoffs are based on their last league match result.

On the other hand, due to rain, the afternoon match scheduled to be held on Monday was cancelled. The match, which was supposed to be played at 6:30 PM, was reduced to nine overs.

Rayalaseema Kings were scheduled to face Bejawada Tigers in the afternoon at the YSR Stadium, but this match was canceled and two points were allotted to both teams.