APL 2022: Godavari Titans and Uttarandhra Lions Win Match On Day 1

The Andhra Premier League kicks off on July 6 (Wednesday) at the YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium between the Coastal Riders and Godavari Titans. ACA President P. Sarat Chandra has coined the toss and started the prestigious APL league 2022. The Coastal Riders skipper, Gnaneshwar, has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Coastal Riders vs Godavari Titans:

The Godavari Titans skipper, Sasikanth, played the captaincy innings and won the match by two runs against the Coastal Riders in VJD fashion. In the first over, the Godavari Kings lost four wickets for 21 runs. Sasikanth and Nithish, who were at the crease, helped the team to put runs on the board. Shashi Kanth is unbeaten on 55 and the first player in the tournament to reach a half-century. In 20 overs, the Godavari Titans set a 116-run target for the Coastal Riders.

As the rain interrupted the match, Costal Riders had set a target of 35 runs in seven overs by the VJD method. Chasing the target, the top-order batsmen failed to manage the score. In the seven overs, the team scored only 32 runs and lost the match.

Also Read: IND vs WI: Except Virat Kohli, All Rested Players Likely To Play In T20I

Uttarandhra Lions vs Rayalaseema Kings:

On day one, the second match is against Uttarandhra Lions and Rayalaseema Kings. The match was delayed by 1:45 minutes because of rain and the match was set for 13 overs.

Batting first, the Rayalaseema Kings openers had a good start. Openers Abhishek (30) and Vamsi Krishna (17) made 50 runs in the first 5.3 overs without losing a wicket. Girinath late cameo (25) helped the team to set a run target of 100 for the Uttarandhra Lions.

After chasing the target, the Uttarandhra Lions won the match with an over left. Gulfam, Kranthi, and Traun lead the team towards victory.