APL 2022: Coastal Riders and Uttarandhra Lions Enter Playoffs

Coastal Riders and Uttarandhra Lions have reached the playoffs in the inaugural season of the Andhra Premier League. In their last match, the Coastal Riders reached the playoffs by defeating the Bejawada Tigers. It is known that the Tigers have already qualified for the playoffs.

Here are the match highlights:

Coastal Riders Vs Bezawada Tigers

Coastal Riders captain Gnaneshwar won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper Gnaneshwar and Harshavardhan registered half-centuries. After Gnaneshwar and Harshavardhan got out, Lekhaj hit 33 runs. Srinivas (10) and Tapaswi (3) remained unbeaten and took the score to 181 runs for four wickets. Ayyappa, Saiteja, Lalith, and Rickibuy took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Bejawada Tigers lost early wickets. Openers Sumanth (24) and Maheep (28) and Praneeth (30) are star batters for the Bezawda Tigers team. In the 11th over, the Coastal Raiders took control of the game. The Tigers team lost five crucial wickets without reaching the hundred-run mark. In the middle order, Avinash and Jagadish added 54 runs to win their side. In the end, the Tigers team lost nine wickets and managed to score only 174 runs. With this, the Riders team won by seven runs.

Godavari Titans vs Uttarandhra Lions

The match between the Godavari Titans and Uttarandhra Lions teams was thrilling. Titans opener Vamsikrishna won the toss and chose to bat. Nitish (35) Hemant (39) and Sandeep scored 22 runs for the team. Dheeraj's 34 runs with two fours and four sixes helped the Titans score 149 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Pramod took three wickets, Verma took two wickets, while Ajay, Shoaib, and Kaushik took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Uttarandhra Lions players Dheeraj and Kranti played consistently. Dheeraj scored 47 runs with seven fours and got out. They needed 25 runs in the last three overs. Verma scored 11 runs in the lower middle order.

Shoaib (6) and Rafi (11) remained unbeaten and smashed the target of 150 runs for seven wickets with five balls to go. Ismail took three wickets, Sandeep picked two wickets, and Nitish grabbed one wicket. With this, Uttarandhra Lions won by three wickets.