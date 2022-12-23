AP Shines at Ekalavya Model Residential National Sports Meet 2022

Andhra Pradesh won the third Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) National Sports Meet, which was hosted in the state. These events, which took place from the 17th to the 22nd of this month, drew 4,328 tribal kids from 22 states.

Over the course of six days, 22 different sports were held at Nagarjuna University in Guntur District, Loyola College in Vijayawada, Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, CHKR Indoor Stadium, and VMC Gymkhana Swimming Pool. Andhra Pradesh state's boys' teams won five categories, while the girls' teams won eight categories and the overall title.

Andhra Pradesh won the overall championship with the highest points, while Telangana finished second.

