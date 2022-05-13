This Telugu Player Will Represent India In All Formats, Says Rohit Sharma

In the last match of the IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians thrashed Chennai Super Kings by five wickets after their disastrous batting display, which saw them dismissed for 97 runs. In the Mumbai Indians' winnings, Tilak Varma was the key, contributing 34* runs as MI lost four wickets in rapid succession.

Varma's innings, along with that of Hrithik Shokeen, helped to steady the ship for Mumbai Indians. The innings skipper, Rohit Sharma, praised the 19-year-old for it. Rohit said that Varma has been fantastic for them in their debut season and that keeping a cool head is difficult.

Given his talents and attitude, the MI captain believes the teenager will soon be an all-format player for India. It should be noted that Varma has scored 368 runs in 12 innings for Mumbai this season, an average of 40.89

"Tilak has been fantastic, playing for the first time, and keeping such a cool head is never easy. I believe he will soon be an all-format player for India. He possesses both technique and temperament. There's also hunger," said Rohit Sharma.

"We're keeping one eye on it." We aim to win games while also giving specific guys a chance. We still wish to explore some ideas, "he added.