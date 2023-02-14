AP: Kurnool Anjali Sarvani Highest Paid Telugu Player AT WPL Auction

The inaugural women’s Premier League auction made history in Mumbai. All five teams had a successful bid and formed a tough team. For the WPL Auction, a total of 15 Telangana and Andhra Pradesh players were registered. Out of them, six players were sold at the auction.

In the auction, Anjali Sravani, who hails from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, was the most expensive player among the Telugu state players. UP Worriz purchased her for RS 55 lakhs. Here are the other players who sold and were unsold at the WPL auction:

Sabbineni Meghana:

Sabbineni Meghana, a Vijayawada native, was sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 lakhs. She played 3 ODI's and 17 T20I's for India.

Sneha Deepthi:

Sneha Deepthi was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakh.

Arundhati Reddy:

Arundhati Reddy was sold to the Delhi Capitals for RS 30 lakhs. So far, she played 20 T20Is

Yashasri:

Yashasri sold out to UP Warriroz for Rs 10 Lakhs

Shabnam Shakil:

Shabnam Shakil, who hails from Vizag, was sold out to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakh.

Unsold players:

Trisha Gongadi, a native of Hyderabad who recently played in the 1U 19 Women’s T20 World Cup, remained unsold at the WPL auction.

