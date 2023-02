AP Jyothi Yarraji Among 25 Member Team For Asian Indoor Athletics Championship

Asian Indoor Championships will be held from February 10 to 12 in Astana, Kazakhstan. A total of 25 athletes were selected from India for the Asian Indoor Championships.

Men's long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin, Muhammed Anees Yahiya, women's long jumper Shaili Singh, shot Putter Tajinderpal Singh, sprinter Amlan Borgohain and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji are among the 25 Indian athletes competing in the championship. Jyothi Yarraji, who is a native of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh will compete in the 60m hurdles events. Jyoti set a national record in the 60m hurdles and bagged a silver medal at the Miramus Elite Indoor Track Athletics Meet held in France recently.

Women:

Jyothi Yarraji (60m & 60m hurdles), Pavithra Venkatesh (Pole Vault), Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Sheena NV (Triple Jump), Poorva Hitesh Sawant (Triple Jump), Abha Khatua (Shot Put), Swapna Barman (Pentathlon), Sowmiya Murugan (Pentathlon), Archana Suseendran (60m), Sapna Kumari (60m hurdles), Abhinaya Shetty (High Jump), Rosy Meena Paulraj (Pole Vault),.

Men:

Elakiya Dasan (60m), Amlan Borgohain (60m), Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Long Jump), Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump), Arun AB (Triple Jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Karanveer Singh (Shot Put), Tejas Shirse (60m hurdles), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump), Aromal T (High Jump), Siva Subramaniam (Pole Vault), Prashant Singh Kanahiya (Pole Vault), Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump).

