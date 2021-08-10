AP: Hindupur Player Is Captain For Indian T20 Physical Disability Cricket Team

Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team 2021:Y Vasantha Kumar from Hindupur, in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, has been selected as the captain for the Indian team to play in the upcoming T20 Physical Disability Cricket Matches in India.

The team players have been announced for India vs Bangladesh Test, ODI, and T20 cricket tournaments to be held at various stadiums in the country in the month of September, at a meeting of the Board of Disabled Cricket Association (BDCA) in Hyderabad on Monday.

Vasantha Kumar will play in all three formats and was also selected as the captain of the T20 team.

Another cricketer from YSR Kadapa, A Shiva Koti from Thotapalem village in Nandalur mandal has been selected as one of the probables for a cricket match of the disabled between India and Bangladesh to be held soon.

