AP Govt Allocates Land For PV Sindhu Academy In Vizag

The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders to allocate two acres of land in Visakhapatnam to world champion badminton player P.V. Sindhu for the establishment of a badminton academy and sports school.

This is a promise made by chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy two years ago when he congratulated Sindhu on becoming the World champion.

Sindhu expressed gratitude over the "amazing gesture" and vowed to live up to the standards by establishing a world-class academy.

This will be the city's first full-fledged badminton academy. Sindhu also intends to establish a Sports School to provide quality education to the trainees.

The proposed academy will be located near the Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences in Chinagadili Village (Vizag Rural). "Apparently, the government is impressed with Sindhu's determination and passion in her proposal to establish the academy," a senior state government official said.