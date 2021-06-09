AP Cricketer Hanuma Vihari Donates 5 Lakhs For Child's Surgery

Indian test player Hanuma Vihari, the captain of the Andhra Ranji team, has come forward to help the needy. Vihari organized a team with his friends and followers to help people who were in need during the Corona time. Now, he helped a girl named Priyanka, who is now recovering from a life-threatening situation after receiving medical attention.

As per the details, a boy Srikanth harassed Priyanka to accept his love, but she refused. An angry Srikanth slit Priyanka's throat with a knife. Passersby, who saw Priyanka took her to the hospital, where doctors said quoted Rs 6 lakh for her operation. Priyanka's family members used social media to seek donations because they couldn't afford it.

On learning about this, Hanuma Vihari responded by promising Rs 5 lakhs for her treatment. Priyanka is currently recovering, and her family members are grateful to Hanuma Vihari for his assistance.

Currently, Hanuma Vihari is in England to play the World Test Championship final on June 18.