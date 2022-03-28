AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates PV Sindhu On Swiss Open 2022 Title

AMARAVATI/BASEL: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning the Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title on Sunday.

Taking to his social media handle the Chief Minister tweeted,” Hearty congratulations to Telugu shuttler and pride of the nation, PV Sindhu, on clinching the Swiss Open 2022 women's singles title. May God’s blessings always be with her in every endeavour!

The Indian shuttlers from Andhra notched up her second women's singles title of the season with a straight-game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the badminton tournament here on Sunday. Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took just 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth-seeded Thai 21-16 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel. It was Sindhu's 16th win over Busanan in 17 meetings, having lost to the Thai only once -- at the 2019 Hong Kong Open.

