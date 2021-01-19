AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Indian Cricket Team On Australia Test Series Win

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the Indian Cricket team on registering a stunning victory against Australia by three wickets in the fourth Test held at Brisbane to win the series 2-1 and retain the Border- Gavaskar Trophy.

The Chief Minister wished the Team to stretch the winning streak and joined the nation in celebrating the victory over Australia at Gabba, a rare feature by any team in the recent past.

What a magnificent victory! Hearty congratulations to #TeamIndia for breaching the Gabba fortress after three decades. An outstanding display of prowess and perseverance, that has made the entire nation proud, today.#INDvAUS — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian team for their win. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours he tweeted.

