Anushka's Insta Post Over Kohli's Test Captaincy is Worth Reading

On Saturday, Team India Test captain Virat Kohli resigned as Test captain. The news has been pretty shocking for the cricketing fraternity.

However, bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma reacted to the captaincy and wrote" I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from Test cricket "

"And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done. This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers," Anushka added

Here is the post:

