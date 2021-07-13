Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Share Vamika's Six Months Birthday Pics

Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress and wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, uploaded photos of their six-month-old daughter Vamika on Instagram. They celebrated the special day in a park. Anushka Sharma wrote: "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three

It is worth mentioning here that Virat Kohli said we've agreed as a couple not to expose our child to social media until she understands what it is and can make her own decisions and had requested the media to protect the privacy of the child.

Meanwhile, Kohli is scheduled to lead India in the five-match Test series against England, which begins on August 4. He was last seen in action during the World Test Championship (WTC) final. While Anushka Sharma was recently at Southampton's Ageas Bowl prior to the WTC final.

Currently, the Indian team is enjoying their time ahead of the England series.

