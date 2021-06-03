Anushka Sharma, Vamika Papped At Mumbai Airport Along With Virat Kohli

Many celebrities choose to keep their personal lives private and do not post frequently about them on social media. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are one such couple. In December 2017, the couple married, and their first child, Vamika, was born in January 2021.

Team India will compete in the World Test Championship in the United Kingdom against New Zealand, as well as play a five-test series against England. As the stunning photographs of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma emerge, the latter is seen holding Vamika close as she exits the team bus and heads to the airport.

The duo has kept the baby away from the cameras, though Anushka can be seen cradling Vamika and giving the first glimpse of her. Virat recently stated on an Instagram live that the couple will not be posting photographs of their daughter on social media since she owns enough to make her decision.

This is possibly the first time we've seen even a glimpse of the gorgeous little munchkin. Take a look at the video