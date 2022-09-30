Anupam Kher Gives A Peek Into PV Sindhu's Trophy Collection

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist and one of India's top badminton players started her Tennis career at the age of 8. She has won gold, silver, and bronze in big competitions for India. Anupam Kher, a prominent Bollywood actor, recently paid a visit to Sindhu's house and toured her trophy collection.

Anupam himself uploaded a video with Sindhu on Wednesday, in which the star shuttler offered the Bollywood actor a tour of her home. "I had the privilege of visiting CHAMP @Pvsindhu1’s home. She very humbly gave me a tour of her achievements, awards and trophies! Right from the age of 8!, " tweeted Anupam Kher

The Kashmir Files actor took a hard look at PV Sindhu's trophy case and joked that there was no longer room for other awards.

AMAZING: I had the privilege of visiting CHAMP @Pvsindhu1’s home.She very humbly gave me a tour of her achievements, awards and trophies! Right from the age of 8!😳ये है हमारे भारत की बेटी।ये है हमारे देश की शान।ये है हमारी प्रेरणात्मक HERO! जय हो! जय हिंद! 👏🌈🇮🇳🇮🇳 #YouthIcon pic.twitter.com/gk1ooybScE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 29, 2022

"Had the fortune of spending time with one of the all time greats of Indian cinema. The laughs, the memories and quality conversation. What an honour," wrote Sindhu on Twitter.

Had the fortune of spending time with one of the all time greats of Indian cinema. The laughs, the memories and quality conversation. What an honour. 😇 @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/yYEj3dZN4B — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 28, 2022

He retweeted PV Sindhu's tweet and captioned " The feelings are completely mutual dearest @Pvsindhu1! It was amazing and a learning experience to have a long chat with you about so many topics!! You are not only a youth icon but equally inspirational for people like me. Thanks to your parents for the most delicious lunch!"