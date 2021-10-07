Anshu Malik First Female Indian Wrestler in World Championships

Anshu Malik made history on Wednesday by defeating junior European champion Solomiia Vynnyk in the 57kg division to become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the World Championships final.

Anshu, the reigning Asian champion, controlled the semifinal from the start and won by technical superiority with 11-0 points to go down in history. She completed her game in 3 minutes 53 seconds.

Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018), and Vinesh Phogat (2019) have won medals at the World Championship, and all of them have won bronze.

Anshu's victory also ensured India's first medal of this year's competition. Anshu has a chance to become only the second Indian wrestler to win a world title, following Sushil Kumar in 2010.

"I'm overjoyed. It feels fantastic. What I couldn't do in Tokyo, I accomplished here. I fought each and every bout as if it were my last," Anshu said after reaching the final.

"The month following the Tokyo Olympics was extremely difficult. I was unable to perform as well as I had hoped at the Games. I injured my elbow and can't describe how much pain I was in one month before the World Championship, "said Anshu Malik.

"I worked hard for this, I wanted to give it my all, and I'll fight to the end like I did in my last fight," she said.

Anshu is also only the sixth Indian ever to compete for a gold medal at the Worlds, following Bishambar Singh (1967), Sushil Kumar (2010), Amit Dahiya (2013), Bajrang Punia (2018), and Deepak Punia (2018). (2019).