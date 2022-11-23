Another Player Released From Central Contract To Play In Overseas T20 Leagues

Martin Guptill, the veteran batsman, became the third seasoned player to be released from his New Zealand contract on Wednesday in order to play in T20 leagues across the world.

"It's been a huge honour to play for my nation, and I'm grateful to everyone in the Black Caps for their support. I'm realistic enough to see the importance of considering my alternatives." he continued.

Guptill was a member of the T20 World Cup squad that advanced to the semi-finals in Australia earlier this month, but he did not play, with Finn Allen, preferred at the top of the order. Guptill was then dropped for the current Twenty20 and One-Day International series against India at home.

Guptill has played international cricket since 2009, totaling over 2,500 Test runs. In 198 one-day internationals, he has scored almost 7,000 runs, with a top of 237 not out, the second-greatest individual score in history. In 122 Twenty20 internationals, he has scored 3,531 runs, with a high score of 105.

New Zealand players who have been released from national central contracts so far:

•Colin de grandhomme.

•James Neesham.

•Trent Boult.

•Martin Guptill.