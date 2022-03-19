Another Milestone for Jhulan Goswami, Becomes Second Cricketer To Play 200 ODIs

The veteran India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has become the second woman cricketer to play 200 ODIs on Saturday. She achieved this milestone while playing against Australia in the ongoing ICC women’s ODI World Cup 2022. Until now, India’s Mithali Raj held the record of over 200 appearances in the ODIs in women’s cricket. Raj has played 230 ODIs in her career. With 191 ODIs, former England cricketer Carlor Edwards holds third place.

Goswami had earlier scripted history by becoming the first player to take 250 wickets in women’s ODI matches. She dismissed Anisa Mohammed of West Indies to become the highest wicket-taker in the Women’s World Cup. Goswami made her debut in 2005 and she is playing her fifth Women’s Cricket World Cup for India.