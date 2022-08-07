Annu Rani Wins India’s Maiden Women’s Javelin Throw Medal at CWG

Annu Rani kept India’s medals counter ticking at Birmingham, winning the women’s javelin throw bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday.

This was India’s first-ever medal in women’s javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games and the third across genders. Only Tokyo champion Neeraj Chopra (gold in men’s javelin throw at Gold Coast 2018) and Kashinath Naik (bronze in men’s javelin throw at New Delhi 2010) have medalled in the sport previously.

Annu Rani, who set the Indian national record in women’s javelin with a 63.82m effort at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition earlier this year, logged a best effort of 60.00m at the Alexander Stadium to clinch her podium finish.

The Indian, who had won a bronze at the Asian Games 2014, threw 55.61m with her first throw before fouling her next two attempts. Her winning effort came with her fourth throw.

