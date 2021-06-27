Angelique Kerber Wins Bad Homburg Title enroute to 2021 Wimbledon

Angelique Kerber stepped up her Wimbledon preparations on Saturday by winning her first tournament in three years, the inaugural Bad Homburg grasscourt title.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who was playing in front of a home crowd for the first time in two years, broke Siniakova's service six times on route to her 13th career WTA singles title.

"It's a particularly unique one to win here, another title," the German remarked, referring to her semifinal victory over the top-seeded Petra Kvitova. "It's a wonderful feeling, and I want to express my gratitude to everyone."

Kerber now has three victories in Bad Homburg, including two in Stuttgart in 2015 and 2016. Kerber is seeded 25th in the world and will face Serbian Nina Stojanovic in the first round of Wimbledon next week.

Siniakova, the Czech Republic's former top-ranked doubles player, now has a career record of 2-4 in singles finals.