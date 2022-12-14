Andrew Flintoff Hospitalised After Car Accident

Former English cricketer Andrew Flintoff was injured in an accident while filming for the iconic BBC television show "Top Gear," according to British media sources. The 45-year-old was treated at the scene before being sent to the hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the BBC news website. The incident occurred Tuesday at the program's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in the London suburbs.

Flintoff was a legendary all-rounder who played 79 Tests for England before retiring at 32. He had a successful television career, including co-presenting the famous motorshow Top Gear.

"Andrew Flintoff was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning (Tuesday), with crew doctors immediately attending the scene. He has been shifted to the hospital for additional care, and we will provide more information as soon as possible," as per BBC reports.

