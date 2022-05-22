New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian badminton team that scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup. Prime Minister Modi heaped praise on the badminton heroes and hailed ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for successfully leading India to their maiden victory at the prestigious event in Bangkok as Indian shuttlers won the Thomas Cup by defeating 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0.

After the historic win at Bangkok, the Prime Minister had congratulated the team over phone. Today, the Thomas Cup winning team and women’s Uber Cup team were hosted by Modi at his residence in New Delhi. He met badminton stars like Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and national coach Pullela Gopichand.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the team for pulling off this great victory after decades. He also congratulated Kidambi Srikanth for guiding the Indian team to victory and said this was not “a small feat” to achieve.

“The ‘Yes, we can do it’ attitude has become the new strength in the country today. I assure you that the government will give all possible support to our players,” PM Modi said during his interaction with the Indian shuttlers and women’s Uber Cup squad.

#WATCH "I congratulate the whole team on behalf of the nation. This is not a small feat," says PM Narendra Modi during his interaction with badminton champions of the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/dlCv6jYrzm — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

Reacting to the praise showered by Modi, the Andhra shuttler Kidambi Srikanth said athletes will be proud to say that they have the support of the Prime Minister.

“I can very proudly say that no other athlete in the world can boast about this, sir. Only we have this privilege of talking to you immediately after winning. First of all, thank you so much, sir,” Srikanth said.