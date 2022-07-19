Andhra Premier League Winners List and Prize Money
The Coastal Riders were the champions of the inaugural league of the Andhra Premier League season, which was organized by the Andhra Cricket Association. In the thrilling final match, the Coastal Riders defeated the Bezwada Tigers by seven runs at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
The winning team, Coastal Riders, received prize money of Rs 25 lakhs, whereas the runner-ups, Bezwada Tigers, got Rs 15 lakhs.
Here is the full list of season awards and prize money.
Prize money:
Season winner- Coastal Riders- Rs 25 Lakhs
Runner up- Bezwada Tigers- Rs 15 Lakhs
Final match winners:
Player of the Match- S Srinivas (Coastal Riders) - Rs 17,000
Super Striker - Praneeth M (Bezawada Tigers) - Rs 10,000
Super Sixer - KP Sai Rahul (Bezawada Tigers) - Rs 10,000
Super Saver -S Ashish (Coastal Riders) - 2 for 18 in 4 overs - Rs 10,000
Tournament awards:
Catch of the Match - G Manish (Bezawada Tigers) - Rs 10,000
Most Valuable Player of the Tournament-P. Girinath Reddy ( Rayalaseema Kings) - Rs 1 Lakh
Most Promising Youngster: Shaik Rasheed (Rayalaseema Kings)
Most Runs in APL 2022 (Orange Cap): Pyla Avinash (Bezawada Tigers) - 188 runs in 7 innings - Rs 50000
Most Wickets in APL 2022: A Lalit Mohan (Bezawada Tigers) - 10 wickets in 5 innings - Rs 50,000
Most Number of Sixes in the tournament: 10 - KS Bharat (Uttarandhra Lions), Gulfham Saleh (Uttarandhra Lions), Pyla Avinash (Bezawada Tigers)
Most Number of Fours in the tournament: Abhishek Reddy (Rayalaseema Kings) - 21 fours