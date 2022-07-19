Andhra Premier League 2022 Winner Is...

In a thrilling final, Coastal Riders won the match against Bezwada Tigers by seven runs and became the inaugural champions of the Andhra Premier League title at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The APL 2022 final between the Coastal Riders and the Bezawada Tigers was initially set for Sunday (July 17), but it was postponed owing to severe rain. Unlike the other two playoff round matches—Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2-where the victor was determined based on where the team placed on the points table after the league phase, the postponed final was not affected by the weather.

Coastal Riders players Manyala Pranith and Sirla Srinivas batted first in the final, scoring quick-fire 40s to help the team to set a target of 176/8 in 20 overs. While opener Pranith hit 44 off 27 balls, Srinivas hit 40 off 20 balls. The Tigers' star bowlers were A. Lalith Mohan and Manish Golamaru, both took four wickets. Mohan finished with 4 for 31 in 4 overs, while Manish finished with 4 for 18 in 4 overs.

In response, Tiger players Jagadish Reddy (25 off 14 balls) and M Praneeth's late cameos were in vain as the Tigers fell short of the goal, recording 169/7 in 20 overs. S Ashish excelled with the ball for the Riders, taking 2 for 18 in 4 overs, but it was P Tejaswi (2 for 13 in 1 over), who bowled the last over, who emerged as the match's hero, removing both Jagadish and Praneeth.