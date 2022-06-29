Andhra Premier League 2022 Teams, Auction Results and Highest Sold Players
Shriram Andhra Premier League will start from July 6 to 17. All the matches in the tournament will follow BCCI rules. A total of 120 players were picked by the six franchises: Rayalaseema Kings, Godavari Titans, Coastal Riders, Bezwada Tigers, and Vizag Warriors. The franchises have taken the initial rights for a period of three years.
What is the base prices in the Andhra Premier League auction:
The players' basic prices were divided into three categories:
category A (for 48 players, INR 1.5 lakh)
category B (83 players, INR 1 lakh)
category C (50,000 for the remainder).
Each squad might include 20 players and four support personnel, including a coach and physiotherapist.
Which player sold for the highest price in the Andhra Premier League auction:
Vizag Warriors bought Ashwin Hebbar for Rs 8.71 lakh, who was the richest player in the APL. P. Darpan Rachit, a 15-year-old cricketer, was the youngest to be chosen by the Uttarandhra Lions.
Here are the other players who sold for the highest amounts:
Ricky Bhui- 8.1 lakh Bezawada Tigers
Venkata Sasikanth- 6.1 lakh- Godavari Titans
Poreddy Girinath Reddy- 6.1 lakh- Rayalaseema Kings
Also Read: IND vs ENG 2022: ECB Names Squad For 5th Test Against India
Bharat- 6 lakh - Uttarandhra Lions
Nitish Kumar Reddy - 5 lakh- Godavari Titans
Stephen - 4.5 lakh- Coastal Riders
Naren Reddy- 4 lakh- Vizag Warriors
Shaik Rasheed- 3.5 lakh- Rayalaseems kings
Shoaib Md Khan- 2 lakh- Uttarandhra Lions
Hari Shankar Reddy - 1.6 lakh- Caostal Riders
Bandaru Ayyappa- 1.5 lakh - Bezawada Tigers