Andhra Premier League 2022 Teams, Auction Results and Highest Sold Players

Shriram Andhra Premier League will start from July 6 to 17. All the matches in the tournament will follow BCCI rules. A total of 120 players were picked by the six franchises: Rayalaseema Kings, Godavari Titans, Coastal Riders, Bezwada Tigers, and Vizag Warriors. The franchises have taken the initial rights for a period of three years.

What is the base prices in the Andhra Premier League auction:

The players' basic prices were divided into three categories:

category A (for 48 players, INR 1.5 lakh)

category B (83 players, INR 1 lakh)

category C (50,000 for the remainder).

Each squad might include 20 players and four support personnel, including a coach and physiotherapist.

Which player sold for the highest price in the Andhra Premier League auction:

Vizag Warriors bought Ashwin Hebbar for Rs 8.71 lakh, who was the richest player in the APL. P. Darpan Rachit, a 15-year-old cricketer, was the youngest to be chosen by the Uttarandhra Lions.

Here are the other players who sold for the highest amounts:

Ricky Bhui- 8.1 lakh Bezawada Tigers

Venkata Sasikanth- 6.1 lakh- Godavari Titans

Poreddy Girinath Reddy- 6.1 lakh- Rayalaseema Kings

Bharat- 6 lakh - Uttarandhra Lions

Nitish Kumar Reddy - 5 lakh- Godavari Titans

Stephen - 4.5 lakh- Coastal Riders

Naren Reddy- 4 lakh- Vizag Warriors

Shaik Rasheed- 3.5 lakh- Rayalaseems kings

Shoaib Md Khan- 2 lakh- Uttarandhra Lions

Hari Shankar Reddy - 1.6 lakh- Caostal Riders

Bandaru Ayyappa- 1.5 lakh - Bezawada Tigers